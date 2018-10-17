Japan urged to tap new investment opportunities in Pakistan

Nagoya: Pakistan’s ambassador in Tokyo Dr. Asad M. Khan has said that there are tremendous business opportunities for Japanese stakeholders in Pakistan and Japan was best qualified to tap the new opportunities available.

The ambassador was speaking at the fourth of the series of seminars titled “Emerging Trade and Investment Opportunities in Pakistan’ which was held at Nagoya, Japan. It was a joint collaboration of Pakistan Embassy, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and MUFG Bank.

“There are compelling reasons for any business entity in Japan to consider Pakistan as an investment destination which included its geo-strategic location, 5th largest country in terms of population with a growing domestic market, low productivity cost due to modest wages, availability of rich natural resources coupled with generous package of investment incentives that Pakistan offered to all investors,” Khan said.

He added that 86 major Japanese companies were doing a thriving business in Pakistan due to investment friendly environment.

The 2017 JETRO Annual Survey Report also put Pakistan at No. 1 in terms of business growth expectation, profitability and local employment. The Ambassador also referred to the improved security situation in Pakistan that has given increased confidence to the foreign investors.

Dr. Khan also highlighted the economic agenda of the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and how it was determined to overcome the current economic challenges through peace oriented, investment friendly, development focused and people centered strategies.

The representatives of JETRO and MUFG Bank also made detailed presentations about the positive trends in Pakistan’s economy focusing on the economic fundamentals, its upward growth trajectory, attractive investment opportunities, an overview of the financial and capital markets, infrastructural development and positive future trends.