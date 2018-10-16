Chinese cardiologists impart expertise on Pakistani doctors in Lahore

LAHORE: A team of Chinese doctors on Monday performed a non-surgical procedure to advance their dexterity in the field to their Pakistani counterparts.

According to a Xinhua report, a Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) procedure was performed by the leader of the foreign team of doctors, Wu Yongjian, on a patient with complexities, under a relatively shorter time span inventively at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

Wu’s exceptional performance was lauded by the Pakistani doctors as they watched the live procedure from a TV screen in one of the halls of the hospital.

The live session from the operation theater had also taken an interactive turn with the Chinese expert doctor responded to questions raised by the onlookers as well.

The team of the Chinese cardiologists under the headship of Wu, director of the cardiology department of the Fuwai Hospital Beijing joined in on academic activities in Pakistan including lectures and case demonstrations to instruct the Pakistani doctors as part of the Belt and Road Interventional Cardiology (BRIC) program.

The Belt and Road Interventional Cardiology (BRIC) Training Program was launched last month in September by the signing of a memorandum between Pakistan Society of Interventional Cardiology (PSIC), the Chinese Medical Doctor Association (CMDA) and the Chinese Cardiovascular Association (CCA).

The program is existing to institute a stable and lasting network and collaboration platform.