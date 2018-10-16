Tue October 16, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 16, 2018

Fakhar misses hundred in Pakistan´s fightback

ABU DHABI: Opener Fakhar Zaman missed a hundred by six runs on his debut but still lead Pakistan´s fightback on the first day of the second Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old left-hander fell leg-before to leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne for 96 but lifted his team from a precarious 57-5 to 204-6 at tea after Pakistan won the toss and batted at Shikh Zayed Stadium.

At the break skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was unbeaten on 78, having added 143 for the sixth wicket stand which brought Pakistan back into the game after losing four wickets to off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Zaman hit eight boundaries and a six in his enterprising knock as he and Sarfraz took the attack to Australian bowlers, adding 147 runs in the second session.

Sarfraz has so far hit seven boundaries.

It was Lyon who destroyed Pakistan in the first session, taking his wickets off six balls, all falling at the total of 57.

Lyon dismissed Azhar Ali, caught and bowled for 15 in his fourth over, and then next ball had Haris Sohail caught close to the wicket for nought.

In his next over, Lyon had Asad Shafiq caught at short-leg and two balls later had a dancing down the wicket Babar Azam bowled -- both batsmen failing to score.

Lyon has figures of 4-58.

Pacer Mitchell Star provided Australia an early breakthrough in the third over when Mohammad Hafeez fell to a freakish catch at short leg by Labuschagne for four.

Australia kept the same eleven from the drawn first Test in Dubai while Pakistan replaced injured Imam-ul-Haq and Wahab Riaz with Zaman and Mir Hamza.

