India's five-star fight goes viral

DELHI: A video giving insights into an elite brawl has been doing rounds on the internet lately showing a man with pink pants and a gun in hand hurling abuses outside a five star hotel in Indian city Delhi.



The man in the clip is seen engaged in an argument with a couple after he allegedly broke in a women’s restroom at the hotel, Indian media reported.

The video starts with the man confronting the couple while holding a gun in hand as he hurls abuses. He is joined in by a female friend who in a glittery white dress also abuses the couple before they both get inside a car.

Several other women are seated at the back seat of the car who are heard exchanging foul language.

It is at this point that the woman shooting the video says, "He's giving the middle finger or something..."

In response, the man with the gun barges out of the car, hurls a few abuses in Hindi, threatens the couple before getting inside and driving off.

The Delhi police confirmed that the incident took place over the weekend -- sometime late Saturday or early Sunday. A complaint was later lodged by the police from the assistant security manager of the hotel on October 15 regarding the incident under the Arms Act.

According to sources, using CCTV footage, police was able to identify the vehicle in which the man drove off. He was later identified as Ashish Pandey, local Bhujan Samaj Party leader from Lucknow.

The police are currently on the lookout for the suspect.