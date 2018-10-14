PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to consider the names of former captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Wasim Akram for a powerful cricket committee.

Geo quoted sources saying that PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has consulted with board’s patron Prime Minister Imran Khan for the inclusion of Misbah and Wasim.

There is complete consensus over the names of two former skippers with players from the 70s and 90s also expected to be a part of the committee.

It said that former captain and manager Intikhab Alam is also a stronger contender for the committee

Earlier this week, cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja said a “cricket committee” is the need of the hour.

Stressing upon urgent measures in the management and administration departments of the cricketing board, Ramiz suggested that a cricket committee, consisting of former and current players, should be in place.

“Such a committee should be given the task of taking care of domestic cricket as well as of improving the Think Tank responsible for making crucial decisions,” Ramiz said.