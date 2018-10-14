NA-60 - By election results 2018 - Sajjad Khan vs Sheikh Rashid Shafique

ISLAMABAD: As many as nine candidates are vying for the NA-60, however the main contest is between PTI's Sheikh Rashid Shafique and PML-N's Sajjad Khan.



The polling in NA-60 was postponed after the PML-N candidate Hanif Abbasi was arrested and declared ineligible to participate in elections.

The constituency of Rawalpindi city has total 356,935 registered voters including 189,464 male and 167,471 female.

The result will be updated live.

