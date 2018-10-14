India 367 all out against West Indies, lead by 56

Hyderabad, India-India were all out for 367 in their first innings, a lead of 56 runs, on day three of the second Test against West Indies on Sunday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant top scored with 92 after being involved in a 152-run fifth-wicket stand with overnight partner Ajinkya Rahane, who made 80.

Ravichandran Ashwin made 35 before being bowled by Shannon Gabriel in an extended first session. West Indies skipper Jason Holder claimed five wickets with his pace bowling.

The tourists, who made 311 in their first innings, will bat after lunch.