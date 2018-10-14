Sun October 14, 2018
Damned before trial

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity

Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends

Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi

PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

PTI's Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

AFP
October 14, 2018

India 367 all out against West Indies, lead by 56

Hyderabad, India-India were all out for 367 in their first innings, a lead of 56 runs, on day three of the second Test against West Indies on Sunday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant top scored with 92 after being involved in a 152-run fifth-wicket stand with overnight partner Ajinkya Rahane, who made 80.

Ravichandran Ashwin made 35 before being bowled by Shannon Gabriel in an extended first session. West Indies skipper Jason Holder claimed five wickets with his pace bowling.

The tourists, who made 311 in their first innings, will bat after lunch.

