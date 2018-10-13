Sat October 13, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 13, 2018

Justin Bieber disturbed as Selena Gomez moves into rehab

Justin Bieber has been disturbed ever since Selena Gomez moved into a rehab following a mental breakdown over reports hinting at his marriage with Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber has been photographed more than once while sobbing in public over Gomez’s health condition while his spouse Hailey looks at him.

“Justin still loves Selena a lot, but as a friend and is praying for her,” an insider shares with E! Magazine.

"Justin and Selena are not in touch but him hearing the news about Selena definitely upsets him," a source told E! News.

"He feels sad and remorse for Selena and knows how it is to go through a difficult time. Justin also feels guilty. He wants to help everyone. He truly wants Selena to be happy, and it's upsetting to know she's battling health issues."

Gomez and Bieber had been in an on-and-off relationship since 2011 until they called it off last year.

Earlier this month, reports hinted that Bieber, 24, has walked into a marriage with Baldwin, 21, after being together for a long time.

The couple has been spotted having a blissful time and vacations together to Bieber serenading Baldwin in public outside Windsor Castle, the two have been in awe of their fans.

The source has also hinted at a change in Bieber's life, "He has no interest in being a celebrity and an artist. He has withdrawn again, much like he did a couple years ago. He started recording music, but just stopped.”

However, sources have also cited that Gomez’s breakdown was not only in grief over Bieber moving on, but also her health deteriorating.

"Selena has been trying really hard recently to remain focused, and not let her health affect her," a source told E! News earlier this week. 

"She has been actively writing new music, and moved to Orange County for a change of pace and a fresh breath of air. Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, Selena started to feel super overwhelmed." 

