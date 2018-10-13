Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Acclaimed Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has taken a hit at all social media users who are hurling unsolicited advice her way regarding her pregnancy.

The tennis champ who is presently expecting her first child with Pakistan's cricket star Shoaib Malik, took to Twitter to hush the men persistently giving her advice that is uncalled for.

"Word of advice for ppl(specially since the majority seem to be men) who think being pregnant means you have to go into hibernation for 9 months,sit at home and for some reason be ‘ashamed in this haalat’," she stated.

The sport star went on to silence the trolls saying: "So when women are pregnant they don’t have a disease or become untouchable- Or become a corpse!!! They are still ‘NORMAL’ human beings and are still allowed to live a normal life!! so pls take your heads out of your a** and think where exactly you came from too..your mother’s womb!! #ittakesallkindstomakethisworld #dumidiots too !!"

Mirza who was last seen in the courts in 2017 has currently put her career on pause as the sports duo is getting ready to welcome their first child this month.