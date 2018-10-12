Fri October 12, 2018
Sports

Mushtaq A Subhani
October 12, 2018

Shehzar emulates father, grand-father to set unique record in first-class cricket

MULTAN: Shehzar Mohammad, who belongs to a great cricket family of Pakistan, set a unique world record when he hit a double century in a match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here on Friday.

Playing for Karachi Whites against Multan, he made 265 runs in the four-day first class match, thus he provided a rare example of scoring double centuries by representatives of three generations.

Shehzar emulated his father Shoaib Mohammad and grand-father Hanif Mohammad by scoring double hundreds in first class cricket.

His grand-father also holds the record of making the highest individual score in first-class cricket by a Pakistani batsman – 499 for Karachi against Bahawalpur in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy semi-final in January 1959.

Hanif also holds the record of playing the longest innings in first-class cricket – 16 hours, 10 minutes (970 minutes) when he made 337 against West Indies at Barbados in 1957-58.

Interestingly, two of Hanif’s brothers Mushtaq Mohammad and Sadiq Mohammad, had also made double centuries in first class cricket.

Shoaib’s cousin Imran Mohammad, son of Sadiq Mohammad, also made a first-class double hundred.

Shehzar faced 464 balls during his long stay of 643 minutes and struck 30 boundaries and six as Karachi Whites declared their first innings at 600-6 against Multan.

The 26-year-old right-hand batsman and off-break bowler, who is also a wicketkeeper, made his first class debut in December 2009 and has already played 35 first-class matches.

Shehzar faced 464 balls during his long stay of 643 minutes and struck 30 boundaries and six as Karachi Whites declared their first innings at 600-6 against Multan.

The 26-year-old middle-order batsman and off-break bowler, who is also an occasional wicketkeeper, made his first class debut in December 2009 and has already played 35 first-class matches.

