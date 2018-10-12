Fri October 12, 2018
World

REUTERS
October 12, 2018

Five Palestinians killed in border protests

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces killed five Palestinians on Friday during border protests along Gaza´s border, a spokesman for Gaza´s Health Ministry said.

Israeli military officials said they were checking the reports, amid weekly Palestinian protests along Israel´s border fence with Gaza.

Israel accuses Hamas, the Palestinian movement that controls Gaza, of orchestrating the protests to provide cover for attacks.

