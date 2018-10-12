Pakistan fully supports freedom movement of people of Kashmir: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan fully supports the freedom movement of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir and will continue its support for the freedom fighters, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari has said.



Dr Mazari further said that India is committing serious violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

Mazari said this in a meeting with a delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by Convenor, Ghulam Muhammad Safi who called on the Federal Minister in Islamabad on Friday.

Delegation comprised of Sayyed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Abdul Hameed Lone, Raja Khadim Hussain and Ms Shamim Shawal.

They discussed the prevailing human rights situation especially United Nations, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Report on Kashmir and how best we can proceed further on conflict resolution.

Matters related to the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and protracted rights of people of Kashmir also came under discussion.

Shireen Mazari Informed the APHC delegation that we are well aware of the continuing brutalities of Indian Occupation forces and violations of human rights in IoK, adding that we will move beyond rhetoric to finding a conflict resolution solution premised on plebiscite.

Innocent people of Kashmir valley are denied to the fundamental right to self determination which is guaranteed by the International resolutions, she added.

She said suffering people of Occupied Kashmir who are under the Indian occupation for the last seven decades and striving for the right to self determination, adding that international community should come forward to resolve the longstanding issue of Kashmir.

Shireen Mazari said that the Kashmir issue is the question of right to self-determination adding that International conventions guarantee the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people.

She said that human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir are crimes against humanity and the situation of human rights was very deploring in occupied Kashmir.