Fri October 12, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
October 12, 2018

PSL Player Draft to take place in Islamabad on November 20

LAHORE: The much-awaited Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2018 has been moved out of Lahore in a bid to make more cities part of PSL activities and now it will take place in Islamabad on November 20.

Following the PSL final in Karachi this year, there are a total of eight games scheduled to take place in Pakistan (Karachi and Lahore), Islamabad is set to be the second city in Pakistan after Lahore to host the PSL Player Draft.

In the lead up to this year’s Draft, all six teams will finalize their player retentions by November 13. The trade window will close a day earlier on November 12. As per the rules for this season, each team can retain a maximum of 10 players.

This season’s pool of top-tier player roster includes foreign stars such as AB de Villiers, Steve Smith, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Shane Watson, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn and Daren Sammy.

This galaxy of foreign stars will team up with Pakistan’s leading talent including the likes of national skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Fakhar Zaman.

Players who took part in the last year’s season can be retained, traded or released back into the Draft pool.

Pakistan Super League returns to action on February 14, 2019.

