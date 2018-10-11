Former Punjab University VC arrested

LAHORE: Former vice chairman of Punjab University Mujahid Kamran has been arrested on charges of corruption and irregularities, Geo reported.

Kamran was formally taken into custody after he appeared at the NAB office to record his statement.

The former VC is accused of committing gross irregularities during his stint at the varsity.

He is alleged to have providing jobs at the university in violation of the laws.

In addition, he is accused of illegally appointing his wife Shazia Qureshi as the principal of Punjab University Law College and for awarding scholarships to students through favouritism, as well as awarding contracts to his “preferred” contractors in violation of the laws.