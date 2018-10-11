Abhijeet Bhattacharya lashes out at Pakistanis after sexual harassment allegations

Indian singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is under fire following allegations of sexual harassment and now the artist is attracting even more censure as he went on a foul outburst.

Soon after the 59-year-old playback singer started making headlines for allegedly harassing a flight attendant in 1998, he refuted all accusations stating: "Most of the fat and ugly girls are blaming and I wasn’t born at that time."

Now the singer has directed his hatred towards his Pakistani followers on Instagram as they condemned his statements about his alleged accuser.

The accuser had alleged that Bhattacharya had sexually harassed her at a Kolkata pub in 1998.

The singer in response to the allegations stated: “Somebody told me over the call. I was not born at that time. I have never gone to pubs in my life. You’ll never find me at any page 3 or filmy parties. My name sells. If someone’s benefiting from it, good. Sometimes earning their bread and butter with my name, it’s fine.”