Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts

Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts
PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi

PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Abhijeet Bhattacharya lashes out at Pakistanis after sexual harassment allegations

Indian singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is under fire following allegations of sexual harassment and now the artist is attracting even more censure as he went on a foul outburst.

Soon after the 59-year-old playback singer started making headlines for allegedly harassing a flight attendant in 1998, he refuted all accusations stating: "Most of the fat and ugly girls are blaming and I wasn’t born at that time."

Now the singer has directed his hatred towards his Pakistani followers on Instagram as they condemned his statements about his alleged accuser.

The accuser had alleged that Bhattacharya had sexually harassed her at a Kolkata pub in 1998.

The singer in response to the allegations stated: “Somebody told me over the call. I was not born at that time. I have never gone to pubs in my life. You’ll never find me at any page 3 or filmy parties. My name sells. If someone’s benefiting from it, good. Sometimes earning their bread and butter with my name, it’s fine.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
Load More load more

Spotlight

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement