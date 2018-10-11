Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts

Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

World

AFP
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The longest flights in the world

SINGAPORE: A new Singapore Airlines route connecting the city-state to New York goes into operation Thursday, becoming the longest commercial plane ride in the world.

The journey covers a distance of 16,700 kilometres (10,400 miles) in just under 19 hours, making it the lengthiest in both distance and time.

There is no economy class. The cabin is configured in only two segments: 67 business class seats and 94 premium economy seats.

The route uses the fuel-efficient ultra-long range variant of Airbus' A350-900, a category of plane that airlines are increasingly turning to as they look to squeeze more miles out of every drop of pricey fuel.

Here are the world's next-longest flights:

Auckland to Doha - 17 hr 40 min

Qatar Airways Flight 921, using a Boeing 777, held the previous title as world´s longest commercial route, flying passengers over 14,500 kilometres from the New Zealand capital to Doha.

Houston to Sydney - 17 hr 30 min

United's 787 Dreamliners fly 13,800 kilometres to connect Australia's biggest city with Houston in the southern US.

Auckland to Dubai - 17 hr 20 min

Auckland has a second link to a Middle Eastern hub through Emirates Flight 449, which flies Airbus A380 superjumbos to Dubai at a distance of 14,200 kilometres.

Los Angeles to Singapore - 17 hr 20 min

United launched its service connecting Los Angeles' LAX airport to Singapore using a 787 last year.

At the time the 14,100-kilometre link was the longest non-stop flight by distance from the US to anywhere in the world, the airline said.

Perth to London - 17 hr 20 min

The 14,500-kilometre Qantas service launched this year is the first regular link between Australia and Europe, with the airline's Boeing 787 fleet connecting Perth and London.

Sydney to London?

The Perth route is part of an ambitious plan by Qantas to eventually connect Europe with airports on Australia's eastern seaboard as new, more efficient aircraft become available.

Chief executive Alan Joyce told media last year that a non-stop, 17,000-kilometre service from Sydney to London could be on the cards as soon as 2022 -- but only if oil prices stay low enough to provide a decent return on the route.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trump says S.Korea will not lift N.Korea sanctions without U.S. approval

Trump says S.Korea will not lift N.Korea sanctions without U.S. approval
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 11, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 11, 2018
One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
World Bank launches ´human capital´ rankings based on health, education

World Bank launches ´human capital´ rankings based on health, education
Load More load more

Spotlight

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series