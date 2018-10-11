Wed October 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 11, 2018

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai


DUBAI: In a new development, first and business class travellers will not need passports to fly from Dubai International Airports.

As per details, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) on Wednesday introduced the pilot phase of Smart Tunnel at Dubai Airport to enable passengers to finish passport control procedures in 15 seconds.

The  travellers will have to walk through the bio-metric recognition system without having to stamp their passport as the tunnel works on face recognition technology and the passenger can finish entry procedure within 15 seconds without the need for human intervention.

While the director of GDRFA said the project is in its trial phase until it's officially launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The project, being considered the first of its kind in the world, was tested before being introduced at the airport.

