Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

Business

APP
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan, China sign 8 MoUs worth $100 million for investment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China here on Tuesday signed 8 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) worth $100 million for mutual investment in Seafood, Agriculture, Steel and Pharmaceutical sectors.

Around 14 private companies from both sides signed MoUs for mutual investment and joint ventures to expedite the trade and business between the two countries.

The signing ceremony of Pak-China Trade Cooperation Projects was organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Ministry of Commerce China.

Addressing on the occasion, Economic and Commercial Counselor of China Embassy, Wang Zhihua said that Chinese Embassy welcome the mutual investment and joint ventures between the private investor companies of both side encourage private sectors to go for more investment in both countries.

He said "Pakistan is friend country and we believe on peaceful co-existence and cooperation for shared property," adding that since the diplomatic relations start between Pakistan and China, the cooperation between both sides has increased in defence, technology, agriculture, leather and chemicals.

In recent years, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under ''One belt one road'' has given new height to mutual relations and cooperation between both friend countries.

He said that the leadership of both sides give prime importance to economic and trade relation which need to be increased.

He said that Pakistan and China are negotiating on phase -II of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to increase trade and providing free trade opportunity their markets.

Addressing on the occasion, Additional Secretary ministry of Commerce and Textile, Syed Tariq Huda said that Chinese investment in Pakistan give positive impact to local market of Pakistan.

He said that ''One Belt and One Road'' initiative also gives vision for inclusions and welfare all region.

“We have $ 60 billion Chinese investment in CPEC which includes development projects in Gwadar and also discussing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for increasing trade and economic relations between China and Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

SBP to issue Rs50 Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Commemorative Coin

SBP to issue Rs50 Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Commemorative Coin
Why is Pakistan seeking IMF bailout?

Why is Pakistan seeking IMF bailout?
Rupee plunges in de facto devaluation as IMF talks loom

Rupee plunges in de facto devaluation as IMF talks loom
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape