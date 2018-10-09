Tue October 09, 2018
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Sports

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Share

Second Int'l PACES competition commences under arrangements of Pak Army

Lahore: The Second International PACES (Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System) Competition commenced at Lahore under arrangements of Pakistan Army.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was chief guest at the opening ceremony held at Fortress stadium and attended by large number of spectators, Inter Services Public Relations said Tuesday.

There are 16 domestic Teams from Pakistan Army and 17 international Teams from 11 countries including Bahrain, China, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, South Africa, UAE and UK participating in the competition.

Contingents from seven countries including Egypt, Italy, Myanmar, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan are participating as observers.

Welcoming the participants of the competition, the COAS highlighted the significance of physical fitness in undertaking the challenges and hardships associated with soldiering.

He said that the competition demands a high level of combat skill to meet challenges of modern day warfare. However, the spirit of soldiering and multinational participation is equally if not more important.

The competition will continue till 15 October.

Comments

