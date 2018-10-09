Second Int'l PACES competition commences under arrangements of Pak Army

Lahore: The Second International PACES (Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System) Competition commenced at Lahore under arrangements of Pakistan Army.



General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was chief guest at the opening ceremony held at Fortress stadium and attended by large number of spectators, Inter Services Public Relations said Tuesday.

There are 16 domestic Teams from Pakistan Army and 17 international Teams from 11 countries including Bahrain, China, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, South Africa, UAE and UK participating in the competition.

Contingents from seven countries including Egypt, Italy, Myanmar, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan are participating as observers.

Welcoming the participants of the competition, the COAS highlighted the significance of physical fitness in undertaking the challenges and hardships associated with soldiering.

He said that the competition demands a high level of combat skill to meet challenges of modern day warfare. However, the spirit of soldiering and multinational participation is equally if not more important.

The competition will continue till 15 October.