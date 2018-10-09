Imran Abbas turns down reports of him quitting acting

One of Pakistan’s highly applauded actors Imran Abbas was rumored to be bidding farewell to his acting career, however, the buzz on social media has been put to rest by the actor.

Turning to his official Twitter handle, the actor refuted reports of him saying goodbye to his career as an actor and terming the circulating hearsay false while urging his followers to rely on unverified news.

“I've been listening to the news of me leaving acting soon.. Please don't pay heed to those rumours,” read his tweet.

Earlier reports had cited the 35-year-old actor to be leaving acting while still remaining a part of other fields of entertainment.



Soon after his clarification, social media users were unsure as he had previously articulated his longing to switch from acting to direction and production in an interview with Samina Peerzada.