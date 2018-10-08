Indian tourist dead in Thai teenage gang shoot-out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bangkok -A shoot-out between two teenage gangs in a popular shopping district in Bangkok left at least one Indian tourist dead and four others injured, a health official said Monday.
The deadly skirmish occurred Sunday night in central Bangkok´s Pratunam district, a tourist-friendly area known for its cheap shopping and night markets.
Police spokesman Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen said in a press statement several teenagers "had an argument, and started shooting in a small alley near a Bangkok mall".
There was a group of Indian tourists waiting for a tour bus nearby when gunfire broke out.
"Police are still hunting for the group of teenagers," the statement said.
A health official from Bangkok´s Erawan Center -- the dispatch centre for the city´s emergency medical services -- told AFP that one Indian tourist died, and there are four others who were injured.
"One is a Lao who was admitted to the police hospital who is still alive," the hospital official said.
