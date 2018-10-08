Mon October 08, 2018
World

AFP
October 8, 2018

Indian tourist dead in Thai teenage gang shoot-out

Bangkok -A shoot-out between two teenage gangs in a popular shopping district in Bangkok left at least one Indian tourist dead and four others injured, a health official said Monday.

The deadly skirmish occurred Sunday night in central Bangkok´s Pratunam district, a tourist-friendly area known for its cheap shopping and night markets.

Police spokesman Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen said in a press statement several teenagers "had an argument, and started shooting in a small alley near a Bangkok mall".

There was a group of Indian tourists waiting for a tour bus nearby when gunfire broke out.

"Police are still hunting for the group of teenagers," the statement said.

A health official from Bangkok´s Erawan Center -- the dispatch centre for the city´s emergency medical services -- told AFP that one Indian tourist died, and there are four others who were injured.

"One is a Lao who was admitted to the police hospital who is still alive," the hospital official said. 

