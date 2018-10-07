Sun October 07, 2018
Burden of fairness
Sports

Mushtaq A Subhani
October 7, 2018

Hafeez becomes 16th Pakistani batsman to hit 10 or more Test hundreds

DUBAI: Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez has become the 16th Pakistani to score ten or more centuries in Test cricket when he blasted his first Test hundred against Australia here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Making a magnificent Test comeback, the 37-year-old allrounder made 126 runs off 208 balls with fifteen boundaries.

This was Hafeez’s tenth Test hundred as he earlier scored three hundreds against Bangladesh, two against New Zealand and one each against England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. He never played any Test against India during his 51-Test career.

Former captain Younis Khan holds the record for hitting the highest number of hundreds for Pakistan in Test cricket making 34 scores of three figures.

Following is the list of those Pakistani batsmen who have scored ten or more hundreds in Test cricket:

Younis Khan (34), Inzamam-ul-Haq (25), Mohammad Yousuf (24), Javed Miandad (23), Saleem Malik (15), Azhar Ali (14), Hanif Mohammad (12), Zaheer Abbas (12), Ijaz Ahmed (12), Asif Iqbal (11), Saeed Anwar (11), Asad Shafiq (11), Mushtaq Mohammad (10), Mudassar Nazar (10), Misbah-ul-Haq (10) and Mohammad Hafeez (10).

Born on October 17, 1980, in Sargodha, Hafeez has appeared in 51 Test matches, scoring 3,578 runs at an average of 40.20 with ten hundreds and 12 fifties.

