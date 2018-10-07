Sun October 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Burden of fairness

Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
Change

Change
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC

Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC

Sports

Mushtaq A Subhani
October 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan openers record 50 hundred-run partnerships in Test cricket

DUBAI: Experienced batsman Mohammad Hafeez, playing Test cricket after a long absence of two years, made a remarkable comeback with a brilliant century when Pakistan began the two-Test ‘home’ series here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

He made 126 off 208 balls, hitting 15 fours, before being given out leg before to fast-medium bowler Peter Siddle to take the total to 222-2 during the final session.

This was Hafeez’s tenth Test hundred, and the first against Australia, as he earlier scored three hundreds against Bangladesh, two against New Zealand and one each against England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. He never played any Test against India during his 51-Test career.

Hafeez holds the record of scoring the most runs and centuries as an opener with 3,465 runs and 10 centuries. Only Saeed Anwar has more centuries as Pakistan opener than Hafeez.

This is Hafeez’s second consecutive hundred in the United Arab Emirates as he scored 151 against England at Sharjah in 2015. The veteran allrounder, who turns 38 this month, has hit most of his ten Test centuries in the UAE: four – two at Sharjah and one each at Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Hafeez averages 55.27 in the UAE.

He along with young batsman Imam-ul-Haq made 205 runs for the first wicket partnership, which is the second highest opening stand by a Pakistan pair against Australia.

The 22-year-old Imam’s individual contribution was a career best 76, his second half-century in the fourth Test. His first fifty was scored on his Test debut – 74 not out against Ireland in May this year.

Hafeez and Imam marched on undefeated to tea but Imam departed after the break when off-spinner Nathan Lyon got him caught behind by captain Tim Paine.

Their 205-run partnership is now Pakistan's fifth-highest opening stand in the history of Test cricket and also the fifth opening stand of 200 or more runs with 298 being the highest, scored by Aamer Sohail and Ijaz Ahmed against West Indies at Karachi in December 1997.

Interestingly, the Hafeez-Imam stand is Pakistan’s 50th opening wicket century partnership in Test cricket.

Hafeez also shared the Pakistan record of the most number of hundred-run opening stands with Taufeeq Umar as both did it for five times, followed by Majid Khan and Sadiq Mohammad (four times).

Five pairs did it thrice each. They were Rameez Raja & Shoaib Mohammad, Aamer Sohail & Saeed Anwar, Imran Farhat & Salman Butt, Imran Farhat & Taufeeq Umar and Mohsin Khan & Mudassar Nazar.

The pairs who did it twice each were Hanif Mohammad & Imtiaz Ahmed, Hanif Mohammad & Alimuddin, Aamer Sohail & Rameez Raja, and Azhar Ali & Sami Aslam.

Besides, 18 pairs set the partnerships of hundred or more runs for the first wicket in Test cricket. Two of these pairs also included Hafeez, who shared once with Ahmed Shehzad and now the country’s 50th opening stand with Imam.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

That´s wife! Century maker Hafeez reveals Test return inspiration

That´s wife! Century maker Hafeez reveals Test return inspiration
Ton-up Hafeez helps Pakistan dominate Australia

Ton-up Hafeez helps Pakistan dominate Australia
Five things going wrong at Real Madrid

Five things going wrong at Real Madrid
UFC 229: Watch as chaotic end to McGregor-Khabib fight leads to brawl

UFC 229: Watch as chaotic end to McGregor-Khabib fight leads to brawl
Load More load more

Spotlight

Women who speak uncomfortable truths are called insane, says Pooja Bhatt

Women who speak uncomfortable truths are called insane, says Pooja Bhatt
Salman Sufi nominated for Mother Teresa Award 2018

Salman Sufi nominated for Mother Teresa Award 2018
That´s wife! Century maker Hafeez reveals Test return inspiration

That´s wife! Century maker Hafeez reveals Test return inspiration
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody