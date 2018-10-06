Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Juventus against Udinese

Udine, Italy - Cristiano Ronaldo, embroiled in rape allegations, scored for Juventus in Saturday´s Serie A game against Udinese.

The Portuguese forward scored the second goal for the Italian champions after 37 minutes.

US police on Monday re-opened an investigation into accusations by former American model Kathryn Mayorga that the five-time Ballon d´Or winner raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in June 2009.

Ronaldo has strenuously denied the claims, and Juventus have so far stood behind the 33-year-old superstar, who moved to Turin in the summer in a 100 million euro ($115 million) deal from Real Madrid.

His goal on Saturday was his fourth this season for Juventus.