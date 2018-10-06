Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Juventus against Udinese

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Udine, Italy - Cristiano Ronaldo, embroiled in rape allegations, scored for Juventus in Saturday´s Serie A game against Udinese.
The Portuguese forward scored the second goal for the Italian champions after 37 minutes.
US police on Monday re-opened an investigation into accusations by former American model Kathryn Mayorga that the five-time Ballon d´Or winner raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in June 2009.
Ronaldo has strenuously denied the claims, and Juventus have so far stood behind the 33-year-old superstar, who moved to Turin in the summer in a 100 million euro ($115 million) deal from Real Madrid.
His goal on Saturday was his fourth this season for Juventus.
