Circular railway to run in city soon: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said the government has planned to run circular railway in the metropolis.

Addressing the members of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), he said Minister for Railway would visit the city in this connection of October 16. The local rail service on the main line from Landhi to Cantt Station would also be made functional.

Imran Ismail said the President, Sindh Governor and various Ministers in federal cabinet belong to Karachi.

He said there was no policy of the incumbent government to harass beneficiaries of amnesty scheme.

Sindh Governor said tender notice has been issued for the procurement of fire brigade vehicles.



Measures were underway to prevent fire-related incidents in commercial centers of the city.

He announced the formation of Governor businessmen liaison committee.

He informed the KCCI members that a water desalination plant would be set up at the Karachi Port.

He asked the members of KCCI to contact him in case of any issues.

Imran Ismail said KMC vehicles along with the Solid WasteManagement were working.

He said Northern Bypass would make a six-lane road.