Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shehbaz Sharif calls Ashiana case ‘politically motivated’

Shahbaz Sharif awaits his hearing in the accountability court. 

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in his statement before the accountability court has cited the Ashiana case to be politically motivated.

Shehbaz was summoned before an accountability court on Saturday, a day after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested him in a corruption probe pertaining to Ashiana Housing Scheme case and moved him in a 10-day physical remand.

Shehbaz stated that he had not committed corruption of even a single penny. “I worked day and night to serve the people,” Sharif said.

He clarified that he had saved billions by personally intervening, adding that his involvement in the Orange Line Train project had saved the province Rs75 billion.

As per NAB’s inquiry, Shehbaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister had abused his powers by unlawfully acquiring powers of Board of Directors of Punjab Land and Development Company (PLDC), and misused his authority in connivance with Fawad Hassan— who at the time was Secretary Implementation to CM Punjab and others.

Contracts awarded to M/s Ch. A Latif and sons for the development and infrastructure of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project were illegally canceled, the inquiry observed.

As the chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting on October 21, 2014 unlawfully directed PLDC to entrust the project of Ashiana Iqbal Punjab to LDA. This decision of Sharif was illegal and mala fide as PLDC was the company which was established for undertaking such housing projects. Shehbaz is accused of illegally transferring this project to LDA, which was headed by his close aide Ahad Khan Cheema, Geo News reported.

Shehbaz is also accused of working in connivance with other accused in the case and directed LDA to undertake Ashiana Iqbal Project under Public Private Partnership mode. 

NAB states this was done in order to give “unlawful benefit to blue-eyed firm namely M/s Bismillah Engineering Service Company, which was a proxy firm to M/s Paragon City.” 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Cohesive national effort to achieve progress, lasting peace: PM Khan

Cohesive national effort to achieve progress, lasting peace: PM Khan
Govt committed to develop Balochistan: PM

Govt committed to develop Balochistan: PM
Dozens of PML-N workers booked for protesting Shehbaz Sharif's arrest

Dozens of PML-N workers booked for protesting Shehbaz Sharif's arrest
PML-N's resolution warns against nationwide protests if Shehbaz Sharif not released

PML-N's resolution warns against nationwide protests if Shehbaz Sharif not released
Load More load more

Spotlight

I want to dance, act in a Bollywood film: Will Smith

I want to dance, act in a Bollywood film: Will Smith

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies
Saudi crown prince dismisses Trump remarks about reliance on US

Saudi crown prince dismisses Trump remarks about reliance on US
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC

Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody