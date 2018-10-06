Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has taken a step away from social media platform Twitter, on the grounds that it has become 'too negative.'



The 33-year-old actor had turned to Twitter to announce a break from the microblogging website claiming that it has become too negative.

“I’m going off twitter for a while. It’s just too negative. Peace and love to all !,” read the tweet.

The decision by the Veere Di Wedding starlet may have been a probable outcome of negative comments many celebrities including her frequently become a target of on social media.

Earlier this month, a social media user had called out the Khoobsurat actor for not travelling via public transit saying: "It’s because of people like you,who don’t use public transport or less fuel consumption vehicles. You Know that your luxury car gives 3 or 4 km per litre mileage and 10 /20 AC’s in your house are equally responsible for global warming. First control your pollution.”

Sonam had retorted to the man's response saying: “And it’s because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed.”

The actor's comment led to more trolling as she termed the online user a 'sexual harasser' without any solid evidence.

While the actor's official Twitter handle is deactivated, her Instagram account is still active.