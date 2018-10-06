PML-N worker injured amidst mayhem upon Shehbaz Sharif's arrival at court

LAHORE: A worker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz received injuries on Saturday after falling from a bullet-proof car that he had mounted on to confusing it as Shehbaz Sharif's vehicle.

Reports have revealed that the wounded worker has been moved to a hospital in close proximity.

Upon the arrival of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif at the accountability court on Saturday, several workers of the party had assembled outside, chanting slogans in support of the party leader with numerous scrambling atop the two shatterproof vehicles.

Furthermore it was reported that a few of the workers had succeeded in entering the court premises in spite of their admission being forbidden.

It was also reported that a baton charge had been launched by the police as well to control the forceful party workers.