Web Desk
October 6, 2018

WATCH: What was stuck on Trump’s shoe boarding Air Force One?


WASHINGTON: Eagle-eyed onlookers have noticed that a  bit of paper stuck to the President Trump's left shoe when he was boarding Air Force One in Minneapolis earlier on Friday.

In the video, which  has been widely shared on social media, US President comes out his car and makes it all the way to the top of the stairs, paper in tow. After he turns to wave and enters the presidential plane, the piece of paper is dislodged.

The gaffe, which occurred during the Trump's trip to Minnesota, has sparked speculation about what exactly was stuck to Trump's shoe.

The President is soon followed by few men in suits, the last of whom actually bends down to pick up the paper.


