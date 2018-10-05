Fri October 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
The power of LNG

The power of LNG
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

World

REUTERS
October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Israeli troops kill Palestinian child and one other protester at Gaza border

GAZA: Israeli forces killed two Palestinians including a child at a protest along the Israel-Gaza border on Friday and wounded at least 126 others, Palestinian officials said.

Thousands of Palestinians had gathered for a weekly protest near Israel’s border fence with the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said a 12-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were shot dead by Israeli forces. At least 126 others were wounded by bullets, it said.

Israel’s military said in a statement that some Palestinians were “throwing explosive devices and grenades, rolling burning tires and hurling rocks” at its soldiers and the border fence. Some crossed the fence to throw grenades on Israeli territory before returning to the Gaza Strip, it said.

No Israelis were wounded.

Israeli army gunfire has killed at least 195 Palestinians since the border protests began in March, Gaza medics say. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Nobel prize win significant ´for all women´ suffering sexual violence: Murad

Nobel prize win significant ´for all women´ suffering sexual violence: Murad
Mukwege dedicates Nobel to women victims of violence

Mukwege dedicates Nobel to women victims of violence
Melania Trump visits baby elephants, takes Kenya safari

Melania Trump visits baby elephants, takes Kenya safari
India to keep buying Iranian oil despite U.S. sanctions: sources

India to keep buying Iranian oil despite U.S. sanctions: sources
Load More load more

Spotlight

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds
Nadia Murad: from militants slave to Nobel laureate

Nadia Murad: from militants slave to Nobel laureate
Italy´s ´other´ film fest to kick off in Rome

Italy´s ´other´ film fest to kick off in Rome
A tribute to the Fikree sisters -the maestros of teaching in Karachi

A tribute to the Fikree sisters -the maestros of teaching in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now