Israeli troops kill Palestinian child and one other protester at Gaza border

GAZA: Israeli forces killed two Palestinians including a child at a protest along the Israel-Gaza border on Friday and wounded at least 126 others, Palestinian officials said.



Thousands of Palestinians had gathered for a weekly protest near Israel’s border fence with the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said a 12-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were shot dead by Israeli forces. At least 126 others were wounded by bullets, it said.

Israel’s military said in a statement that some Palestinians were “throwing explosive devices and grenades, rolling burning tires and hurling rocks” at its soldiers and the border fence. Some crossed the fence to throw grenades on Israeli territory before returning to the Gaza Strip, it said.

No Israelis were wounded.

Israeli army gunfire has killed at least 195 Palestinians since the border protests began in March, Gaza medics say.