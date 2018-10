Pak A squad announced for T 20 series against New Zealand A

LAHORE: The National Selection Committee, headed by former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, on Friday announced 13-member T-20 squad for Pakistan 'A' series against New Zealand 'A'.

Pak 'A' will be playing a series of 3 T20s against New Zealand 'A' at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai on Oct 12, 15 and 17.

The T20 Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Umar Amin (captain), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmad, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Hasan (wk), Aamer Yamin, Ammad Butt, Raza Hassan, Waqas Maqsood, Umaid Asif and Shaheen Shah Afridi.