PCB bans Ahmad Shahzad for four months

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned Ahmad Shahzad for four months effective from 10th July 2018 or violating the Board’s Anti-Doping Rules.



Cricketer, Ahmad Shehzad was Provisionally Suspended and was issued a Notice of Charge by PCB on 10th July 2018 for the presence of a Prohibited Substance in his sample which was collected through an In-Competition doping test during the Pakistan Cup 2018.

Ahmad was charged with two anti-doping violations of the PCB Anti-Doping Rules 2016 (“PCB Rules”).

Ahmad accepts that he has committed the violations of the PCB Rules, but had no intent to cheat or enhance his performance.