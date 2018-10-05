PCB bans Ahmad Shahzad for four months

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned Ahmad Shahzad for four months effective from 10th July 2018 or violating the Board’s Anti-Doping Rules.
Cricketer, Ahmad Shehzad was Provisionally Suspended and was issued a Notice of Charge by PCB on 10th July 2018 for the presence of a Prohibited Substance in his sample which was collected through an In-Competition doping test during the Pakistan Cup 2018.
Ahmad was charged with two anti-doping violations of the PCB Anti-Doping Rules 2016 (“PCB Rules”).
Ahmad accepts that he has committed the violations of the PCB Rules, but had no intent to cheat or enhance his performance.
