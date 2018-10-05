Fri October 05, 2018
World

REUTERS
October 5, 2018

Pentagon sees China as a ´growing risk´ to US defense industry

WASHINGTON:  China represents a "significant and growing risk" to the supply of materials vital to the US. military, according to a new Pentagon-led report that seeks to mend weaknesses in core US industries vital to national security.

The almost 150-page report, seen by Reuters on Thursday ahead of its formal release on Friday, concluded there are nearly 300 vulnerabilities that could affect critical materials and components essential to the US military.

Reuters was first to report on the study´s major conclusions on Tuesday.

