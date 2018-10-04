



MONTREAL: In a historic judgement, a Canadian court ruled on Wednesday that a judge cannot refuse to take testimony from a woman because she is wearing an Islamic veil.

Islamic veil allowed in legal hearing, rules Canadian court

The Quebec Court of Appeal unanimously ruled that a citizen may wear any religious attire in a courtroom so long as their "religious beliefs are sincere" and they do not "conflict with another person´s constitutional rights"



Montrealer Rania El-Alloul, a Muslim, was expelled from a courtroom in 2015 for wearing a hijab.

Judge Eliana Marengo of the Court of Quebec had cited a court ruling that every person must be "appropriately dressed" and compared El-Alloul´s headscarf "to a hat or sunglasses."