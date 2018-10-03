US urges Afghan Taliban to seize opportunity for dialogue

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met yesterday with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, following up on their September 5 discussions in Islamabad on a range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.



Welcoming the Foreign Minister, Secretary Pompeo said the United States looked forward to working with Pakistan’s new government.

Secretary Pompeo discussed the importance of the United States and Pakistan working together to advance joint priorities, recognizing that bilateral cooperation was mutually beneficial and a factor for stability in South Asia.

The US State Secretary underscored a common goal to advance peace and security in the broader region.

In particular, Secretary Pompeo emphasized the important role Pakistan could play in bringing about a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan.

The Secretary agreed that there was momentum to advance the Afghan peace process, and that the Afghan Taliban should seize the opportunity for dialogue.

Secretary Pompeo and the Foreign Minister agreed to remain engaged on these and other issues, and reiterated their desire to maintain constructive dialogue to advance shared interests.