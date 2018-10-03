ICJ sets hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav case in February 2019

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations' top court has fixed February 18 to 21, 2019 date for the public hearing of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case between Pakistan and India.



In a press release, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, said it will hold public hearings in the Jadhav case (India v.Pakistan) from Monday 18 to Thursday 21 February 2019, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court.

In the first round, India will present its oral arguments on Monday 18 February 10 a.m.-1 p.m, while Pakistan on Tuesday 19 February 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

In the second round, India will present arguments on Wednesday 20 February 3 p.m.-4.30 p.m and Pakistan on Thursday 21 February 4.30 p.m.-6 p.m.

The ICJ in May 2017, ordered Pakistan to stay the execution of an Indian spy Kulbhushan, who is convicted of spying.

Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in a unanimous and binding decision that Kulbhushan Sudhir Yadav must not be executed by Islamabad until they have had time to pass final judgement in the case.

Yadhav was arrested from Balochistan in March 2016 and he has confessed to spying for Indian intelligence services. He was convicted by a military court and sentenced to death.

But India has maintained he is not a spy, and has accused Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention by failing to provide him with consular access, as well as breaking international human rights law.

"Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Mr Yadav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings," said the court´s president Ronny Abraham.

He also ordered Pakistan to inform the tribunal that it has implemented the decision, and stressed that ICJ decisions are binding on all state members.

The ICJ was set up in 1945 to rule on disputes between nations in accordance with international law.