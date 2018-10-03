Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Business

APP
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afghan request for relief on regulatory duties on edible exports under consideration

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is expected to relieve regulatory duties from Afghan's exports including fresh and dry fruits, vegetables,  and other goods.

Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industry, and Production and Investment with the status of Federal Minister Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday said export volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan during 2007 to 2017 remained up to Rs158,782,8.8 million while import volume remained up to Rs 233,326.96 million during this period.

In a written reply to a question in the Senate, he said Transit Trade between the two countries is governed by Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement signed in 2010. 

He said after a pause of two years in high-level interaction on trade, an inter-ministerial bilateral meeting between Pakistan and Afghanistan was held on May 8, 2018, at the Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad.

The purpose of the meeting was to improve bilateral trade relations and Afghanistan side requested for removal of regular duties from fresh fruits, vegetables, dry fruits, and other goods.

Ministry of Commerce assured of accommodating the Afghan request to all possible extent.

A summary has been submitted to the ECC of the Cabinet in its meeting held on May 11, 2018, to remove regulatory duties from major items of imports from Afghanistan consisting of fruits, vegetables, and dry fruits.

In addition, it was also agreed to facilitate Afghan cotton exports to Pakistan, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

Govt bans non-filers from buying property, vehicles

Govt bans non-filers from buying property, vehicles
FBR goes after 169 wealthy non-filers, many more set to face 'hot pursuit'

FBR goes after 169 wealthy non-filers, many more set to face 'hot pursuit'
Amazon bumps minumum wage to $15 amid tight labor

Amazon bumps minumum wage to $15 amid tight labor
ECC allows sugar export of 1m tonnes

ECC allows sugar export of 1m tonnes
Load More load more

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Instagram back up after worldwide outage
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas