Afghan request for relief on regulatory duties on edible exports under consideration

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is expected to relieve regulatory duties from Afghan's exports including fresh and dry fruits, vegetables, and other goods.



Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industry, and Production and Investment with the status of Federal Minister Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday said export volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan during 2007 to 2017 remained up to Rs158,782,8.8 million while import volume remained up to Rs 233,326.96 million during this period.

In a written reply to a question in the Senate, he said Transit Trade between the two countries is governed by Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement signed in 2010.

He said after a pause of two years in high-level interaction on trade, an inter-ministerial bilateral meeting between Pakistan and Afghanistan was held on May 8, 2018, at the Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad.

The purpose of the meeting was to improve bilateral trade relations and Afghanistan side requested for removal of regular duties from fresh fruits, vegetables, dry fruits, and other goods.

Ministry of Commerce assured of accommodating the Afghan request to all possible extent.

A summary has been submitted to the ECC of the Cabinet in its meeting held on May 11, 2018, to remove regulatory duties from major items of imports from Afghanistan consisting of fruits, vegetables, and dry fruits.

In addition, it was also agreed to facilitate Afghan cotton exports to Pakistan, he added.