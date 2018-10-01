Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

LAHORE: The National Selection Committee and Team Management has decided to include Mohammad Hafeez for two-match Test series against Australia.

Mohammad Hafeez will travel to Dubai on the first available flight, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Monday.

The first test will be played from October 7-11 in Dubai followed by the second test from October 16-20 in Abu Dhabi.



The 37-year-old was not part of the original 17-member squad announced last week, but after Pakistan suffered losses at the hands of arch-rival India and Bangladesh in the Asia Cup the squad reached out to Hafeez.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the final in the tournament, which India won after beating Bangladesh by three wickets in Dubai on Friday.

Pakistan had previously nursed high hopes for Shan Masood in the ongoing four-day match for Pakistan ´A´ against Australia in Dubai but he fell for just 14, forcing the selectors to include Hafeez.

Hafeez played the last of his 50 Tests against England in Birmingham in August 2016.

Last week he scored a double hundred in a domestic first-class match, catching the eye of selectors.

Revised Test squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin,Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan.