Pak trio make important gain in ICC Rankings

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani trio of Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik and Junaid Khan have made important gains in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Player Rankings released Sunday, after the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan left-hander Imam-ul-Haq has gained 15 places to reach a career-best 27th position while Shoaib Malik has gained 12 slots to reach 42nd position.

Junaid Khan has gained seven slots to reach 30th position among bowlers, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also gained in Rankings.

Sharma, has shot up two places to a career-best second position to make it a 1-2 for India in the batting rankings.

This is for the second time that Sharma is in second position, having first reached number two in July this year.

Sharma aggregated 317 runs while Dhawan topped the tournament with 342 runs to gain four slots and reach fifth position.

The pair was rested in India’s last Super Four match which ended in a tie against Afghanistan but still led the run aggregate, thanks largely to a 210-run partnership in the Super Four match against Pakistan in which Sharma slammed an unbeaten 111 and Dhawan scored 114. Another India player to gain in the latest rankings update is spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has advanced three places to take a career-best third position.

Rashid Khan has displaced former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan from the top of the all-rounders’ list.

He has become the first from his country and 32nd overall to reach top position in the list with a jump of six places.

Rashid’s success with the ball saw him cross the 800-point mark during the tournament, which saw in action five of the 10 teams to fight it out in next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup, and he also chipped in with 87 runs to reach a career-best 97th position among batsmen.

Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad has gained 19 slots to reach 36th position, his highest in two years, while spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has gained 15 slots to reach eighth position.

For Bangladesh, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has attained a career-best 16th position, while Liton Das has advanced 107 positions to reach 116th rank after his fine century in the final.

Mustafizur has moved up four places to take 12th position among bowlers.