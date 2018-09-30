Sun September 30, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 30, 2018

Bangladesh must overcome ´mental block´ in finals: captain

Dhaka -Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza says his team must overcome a "mental block" in order to secure victory in crucial games after the Tigers lost their third international final this year.

The national side were praised for their spirited showing in the Asia Cup final on Friday against India, who clinched victory by three runs in a last-ball thriller.

Replying to Bangladesh´s modest 222, India gained victory only through a leg-bye off the final ball to secure their seventh Asia Cup title.

The agonising loss was Bangladesh´s third this year in a championship final.

The Tigers lost to Sri Lanka in a tri-nation one-day international final in January before falling short against India in a Twenty20 tournament decider in March.

"For some reason, it is not happening. If we can do it once, maybe it will be easier," Mortaza told reporters late Saturday upon returning from the Asia Cup venue in Dubai.

"Of course there is some mental block. Winning a tournament is important to overcome this hurdle."

Their next opportunity will come in October and November, when Bangladesh host Zimbabwe for three one-day internationals and two Test matches.

Mortaza said he was "disappointed" that Bangladesh had slipped again. But he urged his men to take the fighting spirit they showed in the Asia Cup final into their next fixtures.

"There is no scope to say that we are happy after losing... we lacked many things, still we wanted to win it," he said.

"But with the mentality the boys played, of course, it was outstanding. I will be disappointed if we don´t see the same mentality or efforts in future."

