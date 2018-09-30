Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

World

REUTERS
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Palestine files complaint in World Court over U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

AMSTERDAM: The International Court of Justice on Friday said it has received a complaint from the "State of Palestine" against the United States, arguing that the U.S. government´s placement of its Israeli embassy in Jerusalem violates an international treaty and it should be removed.

The ICJ, known as the World Court, said in a statement Palestine argues the 1961 Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations requires a country to locate its embassy on the territory of a host state.

While Israel controls Jerusalem militarily, its ownership is disputed.

In December, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the American embassy in Israel relocated from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and the new embassy opened in May.

The Palestinian suit requests the court to order the United States of America to withdraw (its) diplomatic mission from the Holy City of Jerusalem.

"The ICJ is the United Nations´ venue for resolving disputes between nations.

Palestine was recognized by the U.N. General Assembly in 2012 as a non-member observer state, though its statehood is not recognized by either Israel or the United States.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trump calls Saudi King to discuss supplies of oil

Trump calls Saudi King to discuss supplies of oil
Elon Musk to resign as chair of Tesla board, fined $20 mn: SEC

Elon Musk to resign as chair of Tesla board, fined $20 mn: SEC
Kashmiris protest outside UN headquarters against Indian atrocities in IoK

Kashmiris protest outside UN headquarters against Indian atrocities in IoK
Frans Francken the Younger painting sold for 1.5 mn euros

Frans Francken the Younger painting sold for 1.5 mn euros
Load More load more

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!