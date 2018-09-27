Thu September 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Ten bogies of Peshawar-bound train derail near Sehwan

SEHWAN: Ten bogies of Khushhal Khan Khattak Express derailed near Sehwan  in Sindh province early on  Thursday, no casualties were reported.

According to details, at least ten bogies of a local train derailed in wee hours on Thursday  near Sehwan, no fatalities were reported.

Rescue efforts were commenced but darkness and difficult terrain hampered the operation.

Peshawar-bound Khushhal Khan Khattak Express that had left from Karachi derailed near Sehwan. The incident  damaged railway track. The train derailment resulted in disruption of railway traffic as well.

Bolan Mail, which also left from Karachi, was consequently halted at Amri in Dadu district, with the up- and down-tracks closed off for other trains.

Railway routes, as of reporting time, were suspended even after three hours have passed since the derailing incident.

