Ten bogies of Peshawar-bound train derail near Sehwan

SEHWAN: Ten bogies of Khushhal Khan Khattak Express derailed near Sehwan in Sindh province early on Thursday, no casualties were reported.

According to details, at least ten bogies of a local train derailed in wee hours on Thursday near Sehwan, no fatalities were reported.



Rescue efforts were commenced but darkness and difficult terrain hampered the operation.

Peshawar-bound Khushhal Khan Khattak Express that had left from Karachi derailed near Sehwan. The incident damaged railway track. The train derailment resulted in disruption of railway traffic as well.



Bolan Mail, which also left from Karachi, was consequently halted at Amri in Dadu district, with the up- and down-tracks closed off for other trains.

Railway routes, as of reporting time, were suspended even after three hours have passed since the derailing incident.