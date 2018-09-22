Fri September 21, 2018
World

Web Desk
September 22, 2018

10 heartbreaking stories from Twitter's #WhyIDidntReport trend

On a frequent basis, victims of sexual abuse stepping forth and voicing their traumatic experiences are faced with one repeated flak: What took them so long to report the incident?

Addressing this common complaint hurled their way by patriarchal minds; victims of sexual misdemeanors took to Twitter to silence those questioning the validity of their trauma.

The Twitter trend #WhyIDidntReport was initially sparked after President of the United States Donald Trump had defended his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford claimed to have gotten assaulted at the hands of the judge during a house party back in the ‘80s.

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!,” read his tweet.

However, soon after social media users soon stepped forward silencing Trump and all those standing on the same grounds as him through their tragic and extremely heart-wrenching experiences with sexual abuse and what stopped them from speaking out when it happened.  



