Fri September 21, 2018
World

Web Desk
September 22, 2018

Attack on Iran military parade leaves several dead

TEHRAN: A terrorist  attack on a military parade in  Iran on Saturday left several people killed or injured, according to local media.

Children and women were also among the victims of the attack that the state media said was carried out by "unknown gunmen"

The incident took place in   Iran’s southern city of Ahvaz  when gunmen opened fire on people from behind the stand during the parade held to mark the  Iraq's invasion of Iran which led to an eight-year war in the 1980s.

"It has been reported that four or five of the elements of the terrorist incident were killed by security and law enforcement forces," Press TV quoted state-run IRNA news agency as saying. 

AFP adds

Iran was holding a number of parades in cities including the capital Tehran and the port of Bandar Abbas on the Gulf to mark the start of the country's 1980-88 war with Iraq.

"Shooting began by several gunmen from behind the stand during the parade. There are several killed and injured," a correspondent told state television.

State television blamed "takfiri elements", for the attack in Ahvaz, the centre of Khuzestan province, which has been the site of sporadic protests by Iran´s Arab minority.

