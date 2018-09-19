Bilawal reacts to IHC verdict suspending sentence of Nawaz, Maryam

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in reaction to the verdict given by the Islamabad High Court suspending the sentence of the Sharif family in the Avenfield case, said: “The decision comes as a relief for the Sharif family. After Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s untimely death, the Sharif family was going through testing times”.



Chairman PPP said, “The PPP and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought for the independence of judiciary and were an integral part of this important movement.”

Bilawal went on to say that we cannot comment on the legal aspects of this verdict as courts are yet to decide on the appeals.

He added: “We believe that our courts should not seem to be seen as part of any political victimisation. Rule of law and independence of judiciary are essential for any democratic system to thrive.”