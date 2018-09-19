Wed September 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees
PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’
Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs India

Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs India

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bilawal reacts to IHC verdict suspending sentence of Nawaz, Maryam

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in reaction to the verdict given by the Islamabad High Court suspending the sentence of the Sharif family in the Avenfield case, said: “The decision comes as a relief for the Sharif family. After Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s untimely death, the Sharif family was going through testing times”.

Chairman PPP said, “The PPP and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought for the independence of judiciary and were an integral part of this important movement.”

Bilawal went on to say that we cannot comment on the legal aspects of this verdict as courts are yet to decide on the appeals.

He added: “We believe that our courts should not seem to be seen as part of any political victimisation. Rule of law and independence of judiciary are essential for any democratic system to thrive.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran, Saudi Prince discuss trade, investment

PM Imran, Saudi Prince discuss trade, investment
PM Imran says Saudi Arabia assisted Pakistan when needed

PM Imran says Saudi Arabia assisted Pakistan when needed
Foolproof security being ensured for Muharram: Adviser to CM Sindh

Foolproof security being ensured for Muharram: Adviser to CM Sindh

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Load More load more

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

PFF donates Rs 1.2 million to SC’s Dam Fund

PFF donates Rs 1.2 million to SC’s Dam Fund
Nazia Hassan's former husband dismisses making a film on her

Nazia Hassan's former husband dismisses making a film on her

Pak Women's team named for Bangladesh tour and Australia series

Pak Women's team named for Bangladesh tour and Australia series

Photos & Videos

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Captain Marvel drops a bomb and it’s a trailer!

Captain Marvel drops a bomb and it’s a trailer!
Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook