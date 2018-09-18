Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
PM Imran’s decision to give nationality to Afghan refugees disappoints BNP Chief

PM Imran’s decision to give nationality to Afghan refugees disappoints BNP Chief

Sci-Tech

AFP
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Twitter to offer users option to go back to ‘chronological’ feed

Washington: Twitter is preparing an option for users to go back to its original chronological news feed, responding to complaints about its algorithmic system implemented two years ago.

In a series of tweets late Monday, Twitter told users it was "working on new ways to give you more control over your timeline."

The short-message social network said it still believes most users will want to see the "best" tweets at the top of their feed but will allow people to switch based on their preference.

"We´ve learned that when showing the best tweets first, people find Twitter more relevant and useful," the San Francisco company said.

"However, we´ve heard feedback from people who at times prefer to see the most recent tweets."

After years of operating with a chronological timeline, Twitter began in 2016 to follow the lead of Facebook in using algorithms to offer what it deemed to be the most relevant messages for users as part of an effort to stimulate growth and engagement.

But it acknowledged Monday that some users don´t like this approach.

"Our goal with the timeline is to balance showing you the most recent tweets with the best tweets you´re likely to care about, but we don´t always get this balance right," the company tweeted.

"So, we´re working on providing you with an easily accessible way to switch between a timeline of tweets that are most relevant for you and a timeline of the latest tweets. You´ll see us test this in the coming weeks."

Twitter and other social networks have faced criticism in recent weeks including from President Donald Trump that they suppress some messages based on political bias. The company has denied the allegations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

She Means Business: Facebook launches program to empower Pakistani women

She Means Business: Facebook launches program to empower Pakistani women
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has a camera problem

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has a camera problem
SpaceX’s first Moon traveler revealed

SpaceX’s first Moon traveler revealed
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Ton-up Dhawan guides India to 285 against Hong Kong

Ton-up Dhawan guides India to 285 against Hong Kong
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook