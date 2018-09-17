Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal

Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
ECC okays gas tariff hike

ECC okays gas tariff hike
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi
70 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

70 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company
PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

World

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kashmiri student defeats Hindu extremists, becomes Delhi university’s college President

SRINAGAR: Kashmiri student, Aeshal Nisar, beat student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party, the most fearsome odd, and bagged the title of President in Dehli University’s college of vocational studies.

Kashmir Media Service reported Aeshal Nisar is a third-year history honors student from College of Vocational Studies and won the college president polls, with a lead of 235 votes over his rival.

Aeshal Nisar Dalal, who hails from south Kashmir’s Islamabad district of Indian occupied Kashmir, filed nomination as an independent candidate to contest for the post of president in his college. But it was not easy for him to achieve this post.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), student wing of Hindu extremist BJP, had pulled off every stunt possible to deter Aeshal Nisar from filing nominations for Delhi University college polls. However, the dedication and persistence of Nisar did not bow before the atrocities which were made over him and defeated ABVP candidate Visual Bidhuri.

The day, Nisar had to fill his nomination papers, he was called to the Malavi Nagar police station. The police asked details about his family. “It was very disheartening and came as a shock to me,” Nisar told media. “The intention was to scare me. I could feel that,” said Nisar.

Meanwhile, the United Left alliance has won all the four top posts in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), leaving the ABVP and NSUI way behind.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook
Female trafficking victims wrongly jailed due to UK govt 'failings'

Female trafficking victims wrongly jailed due to UK govt 'failings'
India to ‘wait and watch’ on Pakistan’s environment for holding talks

India to ‘wait and watch’ on Pakistan’s environment for holding talks
Iranian embassy attacked in Athens: police

Iranian embassy attacked in Athens: police
Load More load more

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'