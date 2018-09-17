Kashmiri student defeats Hindu extremists, becomes Delhi university’s college President

SRINAGAR: Kashmiri student, Aeshal Nisar, beat student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party, the most fearsome odd, and bagged the title of President in Dehli University’s college of vocational studies.



Kashmir Media Service reported Aeshal Nisar is a third-year history honors student from College of Vocational Studies and won the college president polls, with a lead of 235 votes over his rival.

Aeshal Nisar Dalal, who hails from south Kashmir’s Islamabad district of Indian occupied Kashmir, filed nomination as an independent candidate to contest for the post of president in his college. But it was not easy for him to achieve this post.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), student wing of Hindu extremist BJP, had pulled off every stunt possible to deter Aeshal Nisar from filing nominations for Delhi University college polls. However, the dedication and persistence of Nisar did not bow before the atrocities which were made over him and defeated ABVP candidate Visual Bidhuri.

The day, Nisar had to fill his nomination papers, he was called to the Malavi Nagar police station. The police asked details about his family. “It was very disheartening and came as a shock to me,” Nisar told media. “The intention was to scare me. I could feel that,” said Nisar.

Meanwhile, the United Left alliance has won all the four top posts in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), leaving the ABVP and NSUI way behind.