Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
ECC okays gas tariff hike

ECC okays gas tariff hike
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company
PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam
Is Imran Khan a dreamer?

Is Imran Khan a dreamer?

World

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Australia marches behind nine-year-old after her refusal to sing the national anthem

Following a nine-year-old’s refusal to sing the Australian national anthem landing her in detention at school, the entire country has decided to show their support.

Harper Neilsen had refused to sing the Australian national anthem ‘Advance Australia Fair’ amidst her school assembly at Kenmore State South School in Brisbane which resulted in her getting a detention.

However, subsequent to the move, Harper had become target of immense scrutiny from all around for disrespecting the country.

Amidst the fiasco, the young student stood firm on her grounds stating the anthem neglects the indigenous people saying: “Advance the white people that’s what it meant when it was written. It completely disregards the indigenous Australians who were here before us.”

However, with the immense backlash there was also a hefty number of people that came forth in support of her with slogans saying #ISitWithHarper. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Sri Lanka president tells diplomats: pick up phone or pack up

Sri Lanka president tells diplomats: pick up phone or pack up
Erdogan says luxury jumbo is ´gift´ from Qatar emir

Erdogan says luxury jumbo is ´gift´ from Qatar emir
Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook
Load More load more

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Afghanistan challenge Sri Lanka setting 250-run target

Afghanistan challenge Sri Lanka setting 250-run target

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'