Australia marches behind nine-year-old after her refusal to sing the national anthem

Following a nine-year-old’s refusal to sing the Australian national anthem landing her in detention at school, the entire country has decided to show their support.

Harper Neilsen had refused to sing the Australian national anthem ‘Advance Australia Fair’ amidst her school assembly at Kenmore State South School in Brisbane which resulted in her getting a detention.

However, subsequent to the move, Harper had become target of immense scrutiny from all around for disrespecting the country.

Amidst the fiasco, the young student stood firm on her grounds stating the anthem neglects the indigenous people saying: “Advance the white people that’s what it meant when it was written. It completely disregards the indigenous Australians who were here before us.”

However, with the immense backlash there was also a hefty number of people that came forth in support of her with slogans saying #ISitWithHarper.