Ton-up Mushfiqur Rahim steers Bangladesh to 261

DUBAI: Star batsman Mushfiqur Rahim scored a fighting century to help Bangladesh setting a daunting target of 262 for Sri Lanka in the opening One-day International of the Asia Cup 2018 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

He came at the crease after recalled Sri Lankan paceman Lasith Malinga removed Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan for ducks in the very first over of the match.

Bangladesh’s start became more disastrous when opener Tamim Iqbal retired hurt at the total of just two runs on the board.

However, Mushfiqur batted bravely to take out his team from trouble to steer Bangladesh to 261, made off 49.3 overs.

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, during the process, completed his sixth ODI century and was the last man to be out after making 144 runs from 150 balls with eleven fours and four sixes.

This was the highest score he made so far in his 12-year ODI career of 188 matches.

Mushfiqur was ably supported by Mohammad Mithan, who contributed an aggressive 63 from 68 balls with five fours and two towering sixes. Both added 131 for the third wicket

Opener Tamim Iqbal, who retired hurt after just making two runs, came to bat again at fall of the ninth wicket and batted one-handedly to help Mushfiqur add 32 runs for the last wicket.

For Sri Lanka, Malinga captured four wickets for 23 runs in his first match in 13 months while off-break bowler Dhananjhaya de Silva took two for 38.

Rahim added 131 for the third wicket with Mohammad Mithun (63) to lead the recovery after recalled Sri Lankan paceman Lasith Malinga removed Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan for ducks.