PTI govt believes in devolution of power: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly believed in transferring of power at the grassroots level because under the local government system, the people would be able to make their decisions.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting on the local government system. The senior leadership of the PTI attended the meeting. It was another step by the PTI towards fulfillment of its manifesto, said a press release.

The prime minister observed that good governance was based in the authority enjoyed by the people over decision making. With sound functional local government system, the people could get authority of decision making, he added.

He further said with the experience gained in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the local government system would be made functional.

All powers would be delegated to the local government system to strengthen the public say in their affairs, he added.