Sat September 15, 2018
FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Pakistan

APP
September 15, 2018

PTI govt believes in devolution of power: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly believed in transferring of power at the grassroots level because under the local government system, the people would be able to make their decisions.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting on the local government system. The senior leadership of the PTI attended the meeting. It was another step by the PTI towards fulfillment of its manifesto, said a press release.

The prime minister observed that good governance was based in the authority enjoyed by the people over decision making. With sound functional local government system, the people could get authority of decision making, he added.

He further said with the experience gained in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the local government system would be made functional.

All powers would be delegated to the local government system to strengthen the public say in their affairs, he added.

